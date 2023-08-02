Former UConn student pleads guilty to another murder charge, kidnapping in Derby attack

Manfredonia last week pled guilty to murder and other charges when it came to the death of Willington resident Theodore Demers in 2020.

MILFORD, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired Feb. 8

Former University of Connecticut student Peter Manfredonia has pled guilty to charges relating to a series of murders in 2020.

Manfredonia, 26, pled guilty to murder and kidnapping with a firearm in connection with the death of Nick Eisele in Derby.

Last week, Manfredonia pled guilty to murder, first-degree assault, and home invasion after the death of 62-year-old Theodore Demers was killed and 80-year-old John Franco was assaulted in Willington.

According to investigators, Manfredonia attacked and killed Demers with a sword and assaulted another man on May 22, 2020. A short time later, he broke into a Willington home and held a man at gunpoint for two days.

Manfredonia then stole the man's truck and made his way to Derby, where he crashed the vehicle in a state park.

A short time later, Derby Police were called to Nick Eisele's apartment nearby, where Eisele's body was found.

Eisele, 23, and Manfredonia knew each other from their childhood in Newtown and Eisele had been concerned about Manfredonia showing up.

Manfredonia left the scene in a Volkswagen Jetta along with a woman who also lived in the apartment.

Several hours later, police received word that the woman had been dropped off in New Jersey and had been picked up by a good Samaritan.

Manfredonia was later spotted in Pennsylvania and was captured by police in Maryland several days later.

Michael Dolan, Manfredonia's lawyer, said Manfredonia was having mental health problems at the time and it was difficult for him to get help during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.

“His mental health issues weren’t being addressed and unfortunately, he had a psychotic episode,” Dolan told The Associated Press Wednesday.

Dolan said Manfredonia would serve all sentences concurrently. He said that according to the prosecution, the victims of Manfredonia signed off on the plea deal.

