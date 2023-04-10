Quinnipiac fans will have to wait another day to get championship gear

Fans will have to wait until Tuesday to get their hands on this year's 2023 Champion gear

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Quinnipiac Men's Hockey team is celebrating their big National Championship win but Monday morning, fans who were looking to get their hands on some national championship gear, were finding it challenging.

With the Easter holiday on Sunday, fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for the boxes and boxes of items, because, while the championship trophy is in Hamden, but the championship shirts are still on the way.

"We’re going to be very busy. We’re prepping for it, we have temps coming in, other store managers from the area, they’re all excited and willing to help out and I’m thrilled we’ll have a big team here ready to get orders out," said Cheryl Cartier, store manager on campus.

With the timing of Easter Sunday, merchandise won't be on the shelves until Tuesday in the campus store.

Ironically, it's all being shipped from Minnesota, home state for the team the Bobcats beat on Saturday night for their first national title in program history.

"It is our first title, we’re excited, we’ve been excited all season, it’s a winning team," said Cartier.

The excitement is only growing stronger.

Fans will have to wait to get their hands on the @QU_MIH championship gear! Frozen Four gear is here, but the national champion gear is still on the way from…wait for it…MINNESOTA. Ironic. Details tonight on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/AfPvnvDhNx — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) April 10, 2023

While fans wait for the shipment, so far there's 800 online pre-orders for championship gear.

The pre-order store took a lot of preparation, allowing fans to secure their purchases before anything runs out.

"We start preparing a couple weeks in advance, we have a team of people that do pre-orders," said Cartier.

Those weeks paid off.

Now they're on standby to get those orders ready for Tuesday.

Fans are anxiously awaiting too.

Some fans were searching the shelves for that merchandise Monday morning, eager to have something to remember this moment in school history.

"I went to tons of games this season, as many as possible,' said Owyn Law, a freshman on campus. 'I’ll be coming back early tomorrow. I also got some stuff online last night as soon as the game was over, click, buy, ship/"

If you're not ready to wait in any long lines you can always shop on the bookstores website and pick up in store.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.