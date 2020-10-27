Police bill plays big role in Connecticut legislative races

HARTFORD, Conn — Republican candidates for Connecticut's General Assembly have latched onto the police accountability legislation as a key issue in this year's election.
Meanwhile, Democrats, who currently control both the House and Senate, argue the new law is being misrepresented and they have a strong record to run on, despite COVID-19 greatly limiting legislative successes in 2020.
Democratic Senate President Martin Looney notes that Democrats helped negotiate bipartisan legislation in 2019 with unions and local municipal leaders to provide one year of workers’ compensation coverage to police and firefighters suffering with post-traumatic stress-related psychological injuries, without having had a physical injury.