Police bill plays big role in Connecticut legislative races

HARTFORD, Conn — Republican candidates for Connecticut's General Assembly have latched onto the police accountability legislation as a key issue in this year's election.

Meanwhile, Democrats, who currently control both the House and Senate, argue the new law is being misrepresented and they have a strong record to run on, despite COVID-19 greatly limiting legislative successes in 2020.