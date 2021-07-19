Police investigate car and bike accident in West Hartford

The extent of the cyclist's injuries are unknown

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a car and bicycle collision on Monday.

The accident occurred on King Philip Drive at about 12:20 p.m.

Police said the adult bicyclist suffered injuries that required transport to a local hospital, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

King Philip Drive remains closed between Old Meadow Road and Hilldale Road. Police said the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

West Hartford Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team remain on scene investigating.

