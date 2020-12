A man, in his 30s, was shot in the side

New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Elliott. Street at Davenport Avenue at 8:44 Tuesday morning.

A man in his 30s was shot in the side, according to FOX61's Tony Terzi. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The shooting occurred several blocks from Yale New Haven Hospital and near the entrance to the parking lot of the John Daniels School.

