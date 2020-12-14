Teens injured by gunfire in New Haven on Sunday

Police said around 6:30 p.m. they were called to a report of a shooting in the Hill neighborhood.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old New Haven male and a 16-year-old Hamden female injured by gunfire Sunday. The teens were treated and released from the hospital.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. they were called to a report of a shooting in the Hill neighborhood.

Police said the teens were walking on Stevens Street toward a Sylvan Avenue corner store. An unknown gunman in a vehicle fired at the teens and then fled north on Stevens Street toward Sylvan Avenue. The teens and two parked cars were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old sustained a gunshot graze wound to the thigh. The 16-year-old was shot in the arm. The injuries were non-life threatening.

Family members took the injured teenagers by private vehicle to Yale New Haven Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

As the incident happened, patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire. Arriving officers located a crime scene and canvassed the area for the gunman.