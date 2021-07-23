Police investigating accidental drowning in Trumbull

A woman was pulled from the Pequonnock River between White Plains Road and Quarry Road.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — Police are investigating a drowning that happened in Trumbull Thursday night.

A woman, later identified by police as 41-year-old Bridgeport resident Lindley Street, was pulled from the Pequonnocl River between White Plains Road (Route 127) and Quarry Road.

Police say a witness saw Hernandez in the area of Pequonnock River and Quarry Road before her body was found in the water.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner said that her cause of death was accidental drowning. Police are continuing to investigate her death and the circumstances around it.

