Police investigating armed robbery in Hartford

The suspect is still on the loose.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at 199 Sigourney Street on Friday around 10 pm.

Upon their arrival, police found a woman victim of a robbery. Further investigation indicated that she was standing on the sidewalk across Sigourney St; when a silver Honda Accord pulled up next to her.

According to the victim, a man came out of the passenger seat and pointed a gun at her, demanding to place her purse on the ground. The victim acted as ordered and was then let go without injuries.

Police say the suspect fled south towards Sigourney St on a 2000 Silver Honda Accord 2 dr coupe model with tinted windows and paper dealer plate.

Officials say the suspect is a 20-year Hispanic man, light complexion, slim build, short haircut, and clean shaved. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.