Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Berlin Turnpike in Meriden

Connecticut State Police said Crime Squad detectives will be assisting Meriden PD with the investigation in the area of the Berlin Turnpike.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Officials confirmed a shooting occurred Friday morning near Broad Street.

Police sources say the incident was an "officer-involved shooting" at the Flamingo Inn Motel.

The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time, however the officer was not injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing. FOX61 has a crew on scene.

Residents and drivers are told to expect heavy police activity in the area.

This is a developing story.