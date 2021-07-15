Police: ATV riders tore up the lawn of Library Park in Waterbury

Waterbury detectives obtained surveillance footage of the suspects involved

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police continue to investigate a criminal mischief and vandalism incident and are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects.

At about 1:10 p.m. on July 14, police were called to the Silas Bronson Library at 267 Grand St. on a criminal mischief complaint.

Officers were told that two ATV quads and one dirt bike rode through Library Park, damaging the lawn. All vehicles left before officers arrived, and they were last seen headed south toward Bank Street.

Officers saw several damaging tire tread marks throughout the field, along with tire marks on the sidewalk.

Police described the suspects as follows:

One heavy set Hispanic male in his early 20’s wearing a purple helmet, gray shirt and black sweatpants. He has tattoos covering his right forearm.

Another is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, thin build, wearing a black helmet, purple shirt and gray jeans.

The third- suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and black jeans.

Waterbury detectives obtained surveillance footage of the suspects involved and continue to investigate. They ask that anyone with information contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

