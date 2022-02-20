Police looking for witnesses after fatal crash on I-384

Two others are in the hospital with serious injuries

MANCHESTER, Conn. — State police are investigating a fatal single car accident that happened on I-384 Saturday morning.

Officials say the car was traveling eastbound, just after exit 2, when the driver lost control and traveled across the highway into the median and hit a tree.

The car split in two pieces and came to a stop on the median .

State police say the rear passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and their identity is currently unknown. The driver and front passenger were transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Paolo Garces at 860-534-100 or paola.garces@ct.gov.

