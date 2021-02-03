PPE destroyed at Roxbury Fire Department following Saturday's molotov-cocktail arson attack

Wheeler said there were two fires inside the building - one where an ambulance was damaged and the other where the PPE were stored

ROXBURY, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad are investigating the four arsons targeted at three ambulance facilities and one home.

The suspect, Richard White, 37 of Torrington was taken into custody in Pennsylvania Saturday night and is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut. White is an EMT himself.

Police said White got into a fight with a Hunter's Ambulance employee earlier in the day after White was placed on administrative leave.

He is suspected of starting the fires at the ambulance companies in Roxbury, Old Saybrook and Meriden.

EMS facilities across the state remained on high alert Satuday night. He is charged with arson in the third degree and is expected to be brought back to Connecticut after police said he fled to Pennsylvania.

The Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department suffered interior damage where most of their PPE were destroyed.

Since Sunday, restoration cleaning trucks have been cleaning the inside of the building before first responders temporarily relocate.

"Masks, gloves, Tyvek suits, all the stuff we’ve been storing up to deal with COVID, hand sanitizer supplies," said Roxbury Fire Chief Todd Wheeler.

Wheeler said there were two fires inside the building - one on the second floor where an ambulance was damaged and the other on the second floor where the PPE were stored.

"We had a significant stockpile of it and now that’s dwindled down to a month’s supply," added Wheeler.

He added vendors have graciously donated supplies and new shipment has been ordered.

As cleanup continues inside the building, Wheeler said first responders will remain at their temporarily location for approximately four weeks.

Their vehicles will be stationed at the Public Works garage and an office is being set up at the former Town Hall Senior Center.

Wheeler said a home was also targeted in Roxbury, but no comment was made beyond that.

First responders in Meriden stayed in their building since there was only small exterior damage.

In Old Saybrook, Chief Operating Officer David Lowell said White illegally went onto the property, threw the molotov-cocktail inside an unoccupied room and lit the carpet and a linoleum pile on fire.

No ambulances or equipment were damaged there, but first responders will also have to move elsewhere for one week during cleanup.

"By virtue of their training, they have a mindset to respond to emergencies and help people. It does become a very different emotional event when you are the victim of the violence," said Lowell.

Lowell added there have been two meetings since the incident. There will be another one with the labor union this week to discuss safety and security improvements.

