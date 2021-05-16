Prayer service held for New Haven firefighting community

Saturday the family joined his friends and fellow firefighters at a vigil in Rankin's honor.



Captain Joe Davis, retired from the Connecticut State Police, had apersonal message to his grand nephew, Lt. Rankins: "We love you, we appreciate everything that you do, continue to fight .We know you are going to recover from it."



Rankins was found unconscious in a house fire early Wednesday morning in New Haven.



Lorise Brown said "It came to my mind because, first of all, Samod's helped the neighborhood. It came to my mind, because I know Samod's Mom, I've known her practically all her life."



Gary Tinney a retired New Haven Fire Dept. Captain said, "Anytime you need him, he's there. He's got an old soul, love him like a son, love his family."



The gathering outside an Elm City church also honored the life of fallen Engine Company 6 teammate Ricardo Torres who died responding to the same fire.



Rankins is being treated at Bridgeport Hospital…and as he came off his ventilator his head and heart was on his friend.



Captain Joe Davis said "He's off the ventilator but he still can't speak, He's scribbling a little bit on paper. Yeah and the first thing he scribbled was, how was firemen Torres doing. Just makes you want to go into tears."



A firefighter focused on service and the man who gave his life to save others – as folks now focus on him and his road to getting well.