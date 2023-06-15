President Joe Biden to visit Connecticut on Friday

The White House released more details about his schedule which includes speaking at The University of Hartford and attending a campaign reception in Greenwich.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In Connecticut, this week will end with a visit from the President of the United States.

"I see a lot of shock, people are surprised but it’s a good happy surprised," said David Leal, a sophomore at the University of Hartford.

President Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford commemorating one year since he signed the first federal gun safety legislation in decades.

The university has spent the week preparing to host the event.

"There’s an awful lot of planning that we had already going on working with Senator Murphy’s group and then once it was announced the president was coming, a whole different level of preparation goes in," said Stephen Mulready, acting president of the University of Hartford.

About 600 people are expected to be at UHart’s Lincoln Theater for the summit. The event is not open to the public but for those who registered and are attending doors will open at 7:30 a.m., and it begins at 9 a.m.

"Parking, people need to get here early. Be in the auditorium on time as well because the doors will close," Mulready said.

Biden is set to arrive at Bradley International Airport around 12:40 before making his way to West Hartford. For security reasons there are limited details about his motorcade but people can expect the highway to be closed while the president travels.

"Clearly traffic is going to be an issue. Anyone coming down from 91 near the airport the highway we understand will be shut down. And so that’s going to be some inconvenience for people," Mulready said.

In addition to the president, several national and local organizations and leaders will be attending the summit. Putting the spotlight on Connecticut and it’s gun safety laws.

"I think it’s really important that the rest of the country see what connecticut has done to reduce gun violence," said Jeremy stein, executive director of CT Against Gun Violence. "Connecticut has always been a leader on gun violence prevention," he said.

It’s the second time in ten years that a president has spoken about the topic at the University of Hartford.

President Obama spoke in 2013 and Friday, President Biden will do the same.

"It’s just great to see our area just being represented," Leal said.

After attending the summit the president will go back to Bradley. He is expected to fly out around 3:30 p.m. and fly to Westchester County Airport before attending a campaign reception in Greenwich Friday evening.

