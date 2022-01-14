Procession held to honor New Haven Officer Diane Gonzalez, 13-year veteran of the police department

Officer Diane Gonzalez passed away Monday after being in a coma since 2008 from a serious crash.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department remembered one of their own on Thursday evening.

Officers from the city and first responders across the state saluted an officer Thursday night who passed away after a 13-year coma.

Those who knew Officer Diane Gonzalez said that even it has been so many years, the pain still felt like it was yesterday.

A black and purple bunting was hung outside the New Haven Police Department to remember Gonzalez and Sergeant Dario "Scott" Aponte.

It was on September 9, 2008, when Gonzalez and Aponte responded separately to a report of a violent domestic dispute.

On their way there, they got into a bad crash at the intersection of Chapel and East streets where Gonzalez suffered a traumatic brain injury and Aponte died instantly.

Gonzalez's body arrived at Bradley International Airport Thursday evening from Florida.

FOX61's Tony Terzi captured the moment the Wallingford Fire Department stood on the Route 68 overpass to salute the hearse carrying Gonzalez as it made its way to New Haven.

The procession with the hearse carrying long time New Haven Officer Diane Gonzalez has just passed through Wallingford with firefighters and police saluting her. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/ub3UAtD6YJ — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) January 14, 2022

A procession was held at the intersection of where the crash happened.

From there, her body was brought to Jovanne Funeral Home where her family and fellow colleagues exchanged hugs and memories of Gonzalez.



"Diane was just a wonderful woman, kind, just kind to everyone, so I’m trying to remember today … we really need to just be kind and remember that," said Stephanie VanWilgaen, a former member of the New Haven Police Department.

Procession taking place now. Police cruisers flashing their lights coming down the line. pic.twitter.com/L55wKqdIfc — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) January 14, 2022

"To be able to bring her home in this way, to be able to honor her like she should be honored, we’re thankful, our heartfelt condolences to her family who has been just so very strong for so many years and taking care of her and really just the selfless act that is just within that as well," said New Haven Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

"She always had kind words for people and she was truly, truly an amazing person and an amazing police officer and it took this final tragedy and now she’s at peace," said David Hartman, former public information officer for the New Haven Police Department.

Calling hours will be held next Tuesday in New Haven and funeral services will be the following day.

Gonzalez served with the New Haven Police Department for 13 years.

She left behind two daughters, her son and grandchildren.

