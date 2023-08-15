Inaugural Q Williams Taste of Middletown to celebrate memory of late State Representative

The event will kick off on Oct. 12 at the Wadsworth Mansion.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The inaugural Q Williams Taste of Middletown is coming in October to celebrate the culinary scene of the city and the memory of the late state legislator, Quentin “Q” Williams. The announcement was made by The Connection and community partners on Tuesday.

The event will kick off on Oct. 12 at the Wadsworth Mansion. General admission will begin at 6 p.m., but VIPS get early access to food, drinks, and commemorative items at 5 p.m.

"As the visionary founder of the Taste of Middletown, Q Williams cherished the diverse flavors that our city has to offer, and his legacy lives on through this extraordinary event," said in a statement.

Williams died in a crash in January.

In his honor, community partners are bringing together Middletown's most renowned restaurants, food trucks, bakeries, breweries, live entertainment, and a silent auction.

All proceeds will go to The Connection and The Q Fund at the Community Foundation of Middlesex County.

"The Taste of Middletown is more than just a culinary event; it’s a celebration of community and togetherness. Q Williams left an indelible mark on our city, and this event is a heartfelt tribute to his memory and his dedication to the people that make this city great," said Brian Thomas, Director of Development at The Connection in a statement.

Tickets for the Q Williams Taste of Middletown are now available online at The Connection.

They are also offering sponsorship options starting at just $250.

