State Rep. Quentin Williams' colleagues remember him as dedicated public servant with larger than life personality

"We will never be the same and there will never be another Q Williams," said State Rep. Corey Paris.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is in mourning. Shocked by the unexpected death of 39-year-old Quentin “Q” Williams just hours after he was sworn into his third term as a state representative. A position he held proudly.

"He was a person who genuinely wanted to help people. He was very authentic in his desire to serve his community," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Williams had just been named as chair of the Labor Committee and had previously served as chair of the Housing Committee. A pair of issues he was passionate about.

"Housing was very important affordable housing. He did a wonderful bill to make sure the towns over 25,000 people had a fair housing commission so that renters could be protected," said State Rep. Christine Palm.

"What he really wanted to do was to make a fairer, more equitable, more equal, affordable Connecticut," said State Comptroller Sean Scanlon.

Those who knew Williams said his own life experiences were a driving force in the change he wanted to create for the people of Connecticut.

"He was unabashedly proud about his blackness and stood in that understanding that he could legislate and create policy and build power for communities that were marginalized," said State Rep. Corey Paris.

He did meaningful work but is also remembered as a genuinely good person. A reliable friend with a kind heart.

"He was my really good friend. He was my legislative brother. I love him like a mother loves his son, but I didn’t feel maternal toward him," Palm said.

As well as a larger-than-life personality.

"A smile that lit up a room," Bysiewicz said.

"This laugh that was so gregarious," Paris said.

"He had the best laugh of anybody I’ve ever met in my entire life," Scanlon said.

His colleagues said they will honor him by continuing his work.

"If I ever ever doubt the value of the work for why I’m doing what I’m doing I know that he will think of him and then I won’t. I won’t have any doubts anymore," Palm said.

They are asking others to honor him as well.

"To support young people who want to make a difference in their community, who want to go into public service and elected office. Particularly women and women of color. So Q would love for you to ask that soccer mom, that t-ball coach, that book club or PTA head to run for office," Bysiewicz said.

A vigil will be held here on the Middletown town green in honor of Williams on Friday at 7 p.m.

