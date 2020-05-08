Residents in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook told to limit water use

Generator at drinking water facility having mechanical troubles

CLINTON, Connecticut — Connecticut Water officials are asking customers to limit their water use for the time being after a generator at their Clinton pumping facility started experiencing mechanical problems Wednesday.

Connecticut Water asked customers in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to avoid unnecessary water use which would help them maintain adequate water supplies in storage for drinking, hygiene, sanitation and public fire protection needs.

They stresses the water quality has not been affected and the water is safe to drink.