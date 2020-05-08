Residents in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook told to limit water use

CLINTON, Connecticut — Connecticut Water officials are asking customers to limit their water use for the time being after a generator at their Clinton pumping facility started experiencing mechanical problems Wednesday.
Connecticut Water asked customers in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to avoid unnecessary water use which would help them maintain adequate water supplies in storage for drinking, hygiene, sanitation and public fire protection needs.
They stresses the water quality has not been affected and the water is safe to drink.
Officials said power to a key drinking water facility in Clinton had been out since yesterday afternoon. The company had a back up generator working overnight, but that unit has begun to experience mechanical issues. Crews are onsite working to resolve the issue, but the company asked for customers assistance.