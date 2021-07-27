Police investigate robbery at Rocky Hill gas station

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Rocky Hill police are investigating after they said two people robbed a gas station this morning.
The robbery happened at the Cumberland Farms on Cromwell Avenue, and police said the suspects took cigarettes and a cash register.
Police said the suspects were described as a white female, about 5 feet tall, and a male about 5 feet 10 inches tall thin, dressed in all black with a black face mask and gloves.
A store clerk was pushed to the flood during the robbery, police said, but was not seriously injured.
This is a developing story.
