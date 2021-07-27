Police investigate robbery at Rocky Hill gas station

Officials said a 'mild altercation' broke out during the robbery.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Rocky Hill police are investigating after they said two people robbed a gas station this morning.

The robbery happened at the Cumberland Farms on Cromwell Avenue, and police said the suspects took cigarettes and a cash register.

Police said the suspects were described as a white female, about 5 feet tall, and a male about 5 feet 10 inches tall thin, dressed in all black with a black face mask and gloves.

A store clerk was pushed to the flood during the robbery, police said, but was not seriously injured.

This is a developing story.

UPDATES FROM POLICE:



— Cash register and cigarettes were taken.

— Two suspects involved including one male, one female. Descriptions being withheld at this time.

— There was a minor altercation with the store clerk. No transport to the hospital.

