x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigate robbery at Rocky Hill gas station

Officials said a 'mild altercation' broke out during the robbery.
Credit: FOX61

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Rocky Hill police are investigating after they said two people robbed a gas station this morning. 

The robbery happened at the Cumberland Farms on Cromwell Avenue, and police said the suspects took cigarettes and a cash register. 

Police said the suspects were described as a white female, about 5 feet tall, and a male about 5 feet 10 inches tall thin, dressed in all black with a black face mask and gloves.

A store clerk was pushed to the flood during the robbery, police said, but was not seriously injured. 

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Police: Man arrested after being shot in May attempted Hamden carjacking

RELATED: Hamden woman assaulted at knifepoint at bus stop

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM