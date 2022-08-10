Sensory-friendly evening at Mystic Aquarium happening Wednesday

Tickets are limited and must be ordered in advance.

STONINGTON, Conn. — Mystic Aquarium is hosting an evening designed for people with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the exhibits that will be adapted for a sensory-friendly experience.

People of all ages with sensory sensitivities can come to the aquarium Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The outdoor and indoor exhibits will be open, including Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure, where the sound and motion will be turned off.

The theaters will not be having shows during the evening. The marine theater, however, will be open but will not have a show.

Tickets are limited and must be ordered in advance. For people ages 2 and up, tickets are $15, and tickets are free for Mystic Aquarium Members.

