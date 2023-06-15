Settlement in SEIU strike reached

The heath care union had walked out in May.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A settlement has been reached in the strike brought by SEIU 1199 against six private nonprofits that provide services for individuals with intellectual disabilities it was announced by the union and Gov. Ned Lamont's office Thursday.

The union said the new contracts cover the next two years, starting on July 1, 2023, with an option to reopen negotiations after the first year. Direct care providers will be receiving raises of approximately $1.25 an hour or more in the first year.

“We have achieved agreements that we are proud of with the six agencies. In some cases, folks are getting long overdue seniority raises up to 14% at some agencies,” said union President Rob Baril.

Over 1,700 group home and day program caregivers began striking on Wednesday, May 24, at six agencies that provide services for 1,500 individuals with disabilities: Oak Hill, Mosaic, Whole Life, Network, Caring Community, and Alternative Services, Inc.

Lamont released the following statement:

“I applaud the workforce and their private provider employers for working together to reach agreements on wages and benefits. These workers provide care to some of the most vulnerable in our state, and we appreciate the services they provide. With the assistance of funding provided by the recently enacted bipartisan budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, these labor agreements will support wage increases that will help with recruitment and retention of essential staff. This budget provides broad-based assistance for our private providers and grant opportunities to support infrastructure improvements, and thus improve care. The budget also provides real economic relief for many of our direct care staff and working families through the largest personal income tax cut in state history, an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, and significant investments in affordable housing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.