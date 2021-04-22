3 killed in Seymour crash that closed part of Route 34 for several hours

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Three people were killed in a crash in Seymour on Wednesday night, police confirmed.

Seymour police said they responded to the crash on Route 34 near Buckingham Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night after a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The crash closed the road for several hours and reopened Thursday morning.

Police did not release any information on the victims. The crash remains under investigation.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.