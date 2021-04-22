3 killed in Seymour crash that closed part of Route 34 for several hours

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Three people were killed in a crash in Seymour on Wednesday night, police confirmed.
Seymour police said they responded to the crash on Route 34 near Buckingham Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night after a report of a two-vehicle crash.
The crash closed the road for several hours and reopened Thursday morning.
Police did not release any information on the victims. The crash remains under investigation.
