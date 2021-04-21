1 killed after car hits parked tractor-trailer in Waterbury

A white 2005 Nissan Altima had crossed into the opposite lane and struck a parked unoccupied tractor-trailer.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police are investigating after an early morning crash killed one man.

Police said they were called to the area of South Main Street at Verzier Street shortly after midnight where they found a white 2005 Nissan Altima had crossed into the opposite lane and struck a parked unoccupied tractor-trailer.

Police said the Nissan sustained heavy damage, and the driver had to be extricated from the car.

He was taken to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the cause of the accident.

The owner of the tractor-trailer has been notified and continues to cooperate with officers with this ongoing investigation.

