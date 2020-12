No injuries were reported. Norwalk detectives believe this to be an isolated incident.

NORWALK, Conn — Police responded to Edlie Avenue early Thursday morning for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival around 1 a.m. officers located bullet holes lodged in the side of a house and shell casings at the scene.

No injuries were reported. Norwalk detectives believe this to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing.