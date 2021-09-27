x
Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old, newborn from New Britain

The children have missing since Saturday, according to State Police. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lexus and Mason Miller, call 860-826-3000.
Credit: State Police
Lexus and Mason Miller

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Police are searching for two children missing from New Britain.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Lexus Miller and 1-month-old Mason Miller.

They have been missing since Saturday, according to State Police.

Officials described Lexus as a White female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'5" and weighs 140 lbs. Mason is a newborn baby boy with brown hair and brown eyes.

A description of what the children were last seen wearing was not available. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lexus and Mason Miller, please contact New Britain PD at 860-826-3000.

