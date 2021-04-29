Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old from Waterbury

Ty’shaugn is described as a 5’8” Black male, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Branch Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are searching for a teen from Waterbury who has been missing for two days.

Officers responded early Wednesday morning to a James Street residence for the report of a missing person.

The teen was identified as 16-year-old Ty’shaugn Grudy.

He is described as a 5’8” Black male, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Branch Street, wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweat pants with black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Ty’shaugn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

