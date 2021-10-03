Ski lifts or golf links? This week it’s a bit of both

Steve Carle, the head professional at Rolling Meadows said, “It’s great to be golfing anytime but in March it’s even better.”

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — After a surplus of snow during February, Ski Sundown is well positioned for the spring skiing season.

Owner Bob Switzgable said he expects skiers to enjoy the slopes for the next few weeks.

“The weather is terrific, the snow is soft and it's going to be fun,” said Switzgable, “Spring skiing is here, and we hope it will hold out for a long time.”

Switzgable added that he expects, despite warmer weather in Connecticut, that the ski season will last until the end of March and, perhaps into April.

East of Ski Sundown in Ellington, skiing downhill gave way to golf balls being teed up.

It was opening day at Rolling Meadows Country Club where 150 golfers reserved times to get into the swing of things early.

Steve Carle, the head professional at Rolling Meadows said, “It’s great to be golfing anytime but in March it’s even better.”

Carle, who has been the pro at Rolling meadows for the past five years added, “we had snow here two days ago where you couldn’t play and it all went away in one day with one warm-weather day.”

Hitting the tees on opening day was Willie Cruz, from Hartford. After towering a drive down the center of the first fairway, Cruz said, “this is what we’ve been waiting for and we will being doing this every day that we can.”

