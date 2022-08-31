Pedestrian killed in Southington crash: Police

A 38-year-old Southington man died from his injuries after a car struck him on Queen Street.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man was killed Monday evening after he was struck by a car, police said.

Officials said police were called to a pedestrian crash on Queen Street around 8 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Laning Street, according to police.

When they arrived, police found four people in the car and the pedestrian, identified as 38-year-old Austin Kowalewski.

Kowalewski had suffered severe injuries in the crash and was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to a preliminary police investigation, a black, midsized sedan was driving south on Queen Street. The car drove through the intersection of Queen Street and ramps for Interstate 84 when Kowalewski reportedly crossed.

The right side of the car's front end hit Kowalewski who was thrown into the northbound lane of Queen Street, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hannah Turci with the Southington Police Department at (860) 378-1600 ext. 2457 or hturci@southingtonpolice.org.

