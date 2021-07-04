Southington man arrested twice in one day for driving, drug offenses; girlfriend also charged

23-year-old Jeffrey Bowman and 20-year-old Ashley Pulvermacher are facing several charges.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man was arrested twice in one day for driving erratically, crashing his vehicle and marijuana possession.

Police said they responded to reports of a blue Cadillac “all over the roadway” that had hit the curb and a mailbox in the area of Old Turnpike Road on Monday night.

When officers arrived, the driver – identified as 23-year-old Jeffrey Bowman of Southington – told them that he was tailgated, causing him to strike a neighbor’s mailbox.

According to a release, police searched Bowman's vehicle after smelling a strong odor of marijuana and discovered a large plastic bag, with five individual bags of a 'green leafy substance.'

During the search, Bowman attempted to flee from officers but was quickly taken into custody. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

Officials said Bowman's girlfriend, 20-year-old Ashley Pulvermacher, also of Southington, was in the car and later taken into custody.

She was in possession of a drawstring bag found to contain a plastic bag with a green leafy substance and several unidentified pills in a prescription bottle, police said.

Police reported that a total of 11.99 ounces of marijuana were seized from the couple.

Pulvermacher was detained on several charges including possession of marijuana, assault of public safety or emergency medical personnel and interfering with an officer. She was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on May 5.

Meanwhile, Bowman was arrested on charges of marijuana possession, illegal operation of a motor vehicle and failure to drive right. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

Several hours later, police observed Bowman operating high vehicle on High Street. When he allegedly spotted police, he attempted to speed away and drove through some business parking lots before trying to the Southington Police Department’s front parking lot.

According to officials, Bowman was intending to pick up Pulvermacher.

Police found him in the parking lot, before he exited his vehicle and ran from the scene. Officers, along with a K9, later tracked Bowman on Flanders Street and took him into custody again.

Police determined that Bowman got his vehicle back after he was released earlier. They said he went to the gated holding area and using his vehicle, rammed into the security gate resulting in about $3,000 worth of damage to the fence.

After the second arrest, Bowman was charged with criminal mischief, larceny, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer and other car-related charges.

Bowman was held on a $100,000 surety bond and appeared in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.