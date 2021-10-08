Southington woman arrested for intentionally hitting pedestrian: police

Diane Skwiot, 57, was charged with 1st-degree assault, and her bond was set at $450,000.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested by the Southington Police Department after she allegedly struck a victim on the West St. overpass near Interstate 84 Thursday afternoon, police said.

Diane Skwiot, of Southington, was identified by officials as the woman responsible for allegedly intentionally hitting the pedestrian walking on the sidewalk in what they called a "domestic violence-related" collision.

The victim was thrown into the roadway, sustaining serious injuries, officials said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Police said Friday morning that the victim sustained a moderate brain injury, but is now expected to survive.

Skwiot was also taken to the hospital for evaluation but has since been released.

She is charged with 1st-degree assault, and her bond was set at $450,000.

