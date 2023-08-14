Spray paint and sidewalk chalk sending a message to rescue wild horses

U.S. Horse Welfare and Rescue currently is home to 16 rescues that live on their grounds.

CANTON, Connecticut — The chalk outlines of wild horses are popping up across parts of the Farmington Valley, most recently at the Shops at Farmington Valley.

Much like the motif of crime scene outline, the horse sketches are meant to send a bigger message. Sean Crane, the creative director at the Avon-based ad agency is one of the people behind the pro-bono campaign to help the U.S. Horse Welfare and Rescue Organization, also based in Avon.

“We’re painting these chalk outlines, crime scene outlines of a dead horse across town with a simple URL where you can go to that URL about what’s happening to the wild horses… as they’re being culled by the Government and in some cases eliminated,” Crane said.



The URLs are meant to promote curiosity about an upcoming event at U.S. Horse Welfare and Rescue – the East Coast premiere of the documentary film titled, “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses. ”

“This mission is about creating awareness as to what’s happening to our wild horses.” Susan Mitchell, the founder and president of U.S. Horse Welfare and Rescue said. “It’s a beautiful documentary about these amazing horses and so we’re hoping people will buy tickets and join us because all the money goes to help our mission.”



U.S. Horse Welfare and Rescue currently is home to 16 rescues that live on their grounds and Mitchell remarked, “the best part is really creating more awareness.”



The screening of The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses is happening on Saturday night August 19th at U.S. Horse Welfare and Rescue in Avon. The event is called “Mustangs by Moonlight”

