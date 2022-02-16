State employees, childcare workers no longer required to get COVID-19 vaccine or test: Office of Early Childhood

Masks will also no longer be required after Feb. 28.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood announced Wednesday they will no longer be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or testing for state employees and covered workers in schools and childcare facilities.

This comes after Gov. Ned Lamont's announcement that the school mask mandate will be lifted at the end of the month.

The end to the vaccine and testing requirement came on Feb. 15. The Office of Early Childhood will also not require children or staff to wear masks, effective on Feb. 28.

They will continue to base their policies on the CDC and State Department of Public Health's guidance, officials said.

They will continue to recommend wearing masks in all facilities but it will not be mandated. Individual child care programs now have the option to implement their own mask wearing policies.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, education officials said they will continue to push for social distancing and will monitor the health within facilities.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

