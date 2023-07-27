State police lieutenants and captains union vote 'no confidence' in Commissioner Rovella

The vote comes as Lamont has ordered a former U.S. attorney to investigate state police records for racial profiling and traffic stops.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — In a historic move, the Connecticut State Police Lieutenants and Captions Union conducted a unanimous vote of no confidence against the agency's commissioner following the recent ticket scandal.

The union's vote of no confidence was against Commissioner James C. Rovella, who has been the commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) since 2019.

The union said that never before had there been a vote of no confidence against any ranking member of the department.

The vote comes as Gov. Ned Lamont asked former U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly to review misconduct in regard to the Connecticut State Police records management system and the state’s traffic stop racial profiling database.

Data analysts with the University of Connecticut said a recent audit by the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project found that state police troopers overreported at least 26,000 racial profiling records between 2014 and 2021 and underreported at least 16,000 records from 2015 and 2021.

Connecticut State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas said in a statement that he has ordered all state troopers to cooperate with the investigation and "come forth with relevant information."

According to the union, the traffic stop investigation wasn't the only thing that pushed its members over the edge when it came to Rovella:

Over the last five years, Commissioner Rovella has continually eroded our confidence in his ability to lead the Connecticut State Police. Since he has taken charge, the agency has never been embroiled in so much controversy. These issues are constant, widespread, and by no means limited to the ticket controversy. Our concerns and expertise as members of command staff are purposefully ignored. Commissioner Rovella has also failed to speak up against misrepresentations in the traffic stop data audit report and communicate clearly to the public the numerous inconsistencies and flaws within the report’s findings.

The union said that notwithstanding, they support Mellekas and "his ability to lead the Connecticut State Police into the future and restore its status as a premier law enforcement agency in the nation."

FOX61 reached out to Connecticut State Police for a comment regarding the vote but they declined to speak on the matter at this time.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.