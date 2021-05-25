x
State Police seek help in fatal Rocky Hill crash investigation on I-91

Police are asking anyone who may have had a dash camera in the area at the time of the crash to contact investigators.
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A driver is dead following a crash last night on I-91, and investigators are asking for the public's help.

State Police said a vehicle was driving on I-91 north, just north of exit 23 in an unknown lane around 5:40 p.m. The driver for some reason then left the highway, drove onto the grass median, and struck the concrete bridge support. The vehicle then came to a stop on top of the medal beam guide rail. 

The driver or the make of the vehicle has not been identified at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Trooper First Class John Wilson at Troop H,  860-534-1098. 

Police are also asking anyone who may have had a dash camera in the area at the time of the crash to also contact investigators.

