State Rep. Williams remembered as he takes one last trip to the Capitol

Hundreds gathered to remember the legislator from Middletown who died last week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered on the northside of the state Capitol building to remember Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown).

This was the “final ride” for Williams, as a motorcade carried his body one last time from his home in Middletown to the Capitol.

Williams’ family wanted to honor his life of service to his home community and to the state.

“A friend has been lost, a husband will be missed and collectively we grieve the absence of our dear brother,” said Pastor AJ Johnson, deputy chaplain of the Connecticut General Assembly.

Williams died last week after his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on route nine in Cromwell, just a few hours after the new legislative session gaveled in.

Just 39-years-old, the state representative was on his way home from Gov. Ned Lamont's inaugural ball in Hartford.

“It was an opportunity for Rep. Williams to take one final ride by the state Capitol and an opportunity as well for the Capitol family to pay their respects to his family and to him personally,” Deputy Majority Leader Sen. Matt Lesser said Wednesday.

That Capitol family paid respects and grieved the loss of who they called an extraordinary legislator and friend.

“Q was beloved across the aisle,” Lesser continued. “He was a larger than life figure so it makes total sense that people would want to be here.”

Pastor AJ Johnson calling Williams, “a light that shined in a dark room.”

Friends and colleagues at Wednesday’s vigil hope that light won’t go out.

“He really cared about education, about the people of Middletown, about people all over the state who were struggling and so hopefully those issues he cared about will also continue and animate us as we go forward,” said Lesser.

“Let his memory fill us with the passion to pursue justice,” Pastor Johnson added. “Let his legacy inspire us to create a more equitable future and let his work carry on through our hand.”

The legislative session is getting a late start in wake of this tragedy.

The Capitol complex is back open this week, after closing at the end of last week in Q’s honor, but lawmakers say they’re still keeping things light and easing back into work. They say this will be a "healing process."

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

