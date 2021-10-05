State offers $280M to nursing homes, workers to avoid strike

During his afternoon press conference Monday, Gov. Lamont adamantly stated he does not want a strike.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is offering nearly $3 million in funding for Connecticut nursing homes and workers in an attempt to prevent a potential strike that could happen on Friday.

Nursing home workers say they're tired of poor working conditions through the COVID-19 pandemic. They are demanding better pay and a fix to staffing shortages at many facilities.

Governor Ned Lamont says the money will help stabilize the industry, delivery higher wages, and security to nursing home employees and improve the quality of care for nursing home residents.

The state is offering a temporary 10% Medicaid rate increase - $85.8 million in total - for nine months beginning in July and ending in March 2022.

This rate increase will be offered for nursing homes that meet certain criteria like compliance with the CT DPH quality standards.

The state also said it will "more than double" the funding increase in the Appropriations Committee budget by giving increases to the industry in the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. This will be in turn used for employee wage enhancements.

Connecticut added it will also provide retirement enhancement, work with the legislation for hazard pay premium payments, workforce development over three years, and child care expanded options.

In total, the state is offering $280.3 million in funds towards the facilities and workers.

During his press conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Lamont said the state is doing everything it can to avoid a strike.

"The nurses in the nursing homes have been extraordinary throughout this COVID crisis, taking care of the residents there - folks most in need, " said Gov. Lamont. "We need them taking care of the residents now. [Chief of Staff] Paul Mounds and [Office of Policy and Management Secretary] Melissa McCaw taking the lead in the negotiations with SEIU. It's a significant package..."

FOX61 has reached out to the workers' union about the offer and is waiting to hear back.

