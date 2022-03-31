Connecticut men arrested after stolen vehicle chase

A trooper cruiser sustained irreparable damages during chase

CONNECTICUT, USA — A stolen vehicle chase resulted in the arrest of two 18-year-old men on Wednesday.

Around 10:44 p.m., Troop E troopers were dispatched to the Jewett City Citgo Gas Station for a reported stolen motor vehicle.

The stolen Hyundai was with a red Volkswagen blocking the lanes of Howe Road in Griswold. The Volkswagen was identified as a stolen vehicle from Massachusetts, Troopers said.

According to troopers, both of the vehicles attempted to evade the troopers and traveled south on Route 12. There were Stop Sticks set up by troopers at the intersection of North Main and Main Street. The troopers successfully deployed the Stop Sticks and both of the vehicles ran over the tire deflation device.

The vehicles continued to drive on Route 12, driving in the opposite lane. The troopers attempted to box both of the vehicles in. The Hyundai turned to avoid the box in maneuver and entered the Target parking lot in Lisbon.

When the troopers attempted to block the Hyundai, the driver intentionally drove into the trooper's cruiser, troopers said.

The Hyundai left the parking lot and traveled south on Route 12 until the tires completely deflated and completely stopped. The operator exited the vehicle and attempted to carjack another vehicle, but troopers arrived and were able to place the operator into custody.

The second vehicle entered I-39 in Griswold, but the vehicle was disabled when both Volkswagen's driver-side tires deflated. The operator was then taken into custody by troopers.

When the 18-year-old Hyundai driver was taken into custody, he provided false names but was positively identified. The accused Plainville man was held on a $100,000 bond and was remanded into custody by parole. He was charged with reckless driving, failure to drive in the proper lane, criminal mischief in the first degree, first-degree larceny, criminal impersonation, interfering with offer/resisting, criminal attempt, assault in the second degree.

The 18-year-old Volkswagen operator from Hartford was held on a $25,000 bond and was charged with larceny in the second degree.

The state troopers were not injured, but the cruiser sustained damage.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

