Study cites ‘culture of fear’ at Wethersfield PD; former Chief calls study ‘ridiculous’

Study claims the internal affairs investigation process was weaponized to punish and exonerate based on favoritism

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A newly released study into the internal operations of the Wethersfield Police Department has uncovered corruption and potential criminal activity. It is also a scathing rebuke of the leadership of former Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran.



The 38-page report was compiled by the Daigle Law Group. It was commissioned by current police Chief Rafael Medina with the approval of town leaders. “It was a pretty eye-opening report. It was handled externally at the request of the Chief,” remarked Mayor Mike Rell. The study analyzed the department’s internal affairs process going back to 2017.

“I was brought here for a reason. Transparency and change and this is it,” remarked Chief Rafael Medina. Medina told FOX61 he is rewriting virtually all of the police department's policies and procedures and is putting in place a code of conduct for their 49 officers. “Keep doing what you are doing. If you didn’t do anything wrong you have nothing to worry about,” remarked Medina.



There are multiple Internal affairs investigations summarized in the study including a sergeant who left his duty weapon in his unlocked personal vehicle. The study says, “The weapon was stolen.”

Another investigation involved a sergeant accused of going home while he was supposed to be on patrol. The study found, “He overstayed at his house 172 times.” Chief Medina remarked, “There is an investigation going on and we are addressing it.” The sergeant remains employed by the Wethersfield Police Department. “It’s something that raises the eyebrow,” remarked Mayor Rell. “Not only for myself and the Chief but more importantly the taxpayers.”

The study describes an overarching “culture of fear” within the Wethersfield Police Department under the leadership of former Chief James Cetran. The says internal divides existed “among two core cliques”. There were those who swore, “blind loyalty to then Chief Cetran,” and those who “didn’t do what he wanted…” The study goes on to find that the internal affairs process was, “weaponized.” A departmental climate study found 85% of the department reported disciplinary actions were applied unfairly.



“On its face it appears to be scathing. But the true story hasn’t come out,” remarked Attorney Rachel Baird. She represents former Chief James Cetran. Baird says Cetran’s firing in 2021 was born out of a political spat with then town manager Gary Evans. “He was out to get Chief Cetran from the beginning,” said Baird.



Baird called the Daigle Law Group study slanderous. “I don’t even know if anybody actually made these comments. But if they did and they allowed their comments to go in here unattributed. They are cowards. They are cowards. And their names are going to be revealed because I am looking at a defamation lawsuit against each and every one of them,” remarked Baird.

Baird then went on to claim that Cetran is still in office. “You know what, he never left. Chief Medina is not there lawfully. He’s not the real chief. He’s an imposter is what he is,” remarked Baird.

Chief Medina responded, “Whatever her thoughts are or his thoughts are, I was brought here to run a department and I’m going to do that.”



Chief Medina says the painstaking task of essentially rebuilding the structure of the department is a process that will take the next 18 months.



But the investigations cited in the Daigle study are not the only serious investigations underway within the Wethersfield Police Department. FOX61 learned that there is an investigation underway into the potential misuse or theft of taxpayer dollars involving former Town Manager Gary Evans and former Interim Chief of Police Donald Crabtree. Crabtree was allegedly overpaid and his salary was never reduced to his previous rank after Chief Cetran decided to unretire and return to his post.



Chief Medina responded, “That’s an ongoing issue that was brought to my attention just recently and there’s an active investigation so that’s all I can really say about that.”

Wethersfield’s Mayor, Mike Rell, told FOX61 he didn’t know if there is currently an effort ongoing to recover any taxpayer dollars. “If this had occurred, it’s unfortunate that it did. But now knowing that it did, we will definitely be looking into it.”



Former Police Chief James Cetran was fired by the town council in 2021. Although, his attorney contends they did not have the authority to do so. Cetran has filed lawsuits, which are still pending, in an effort to be reinstated.

FOX61 spoke by phone to former Chief Cetran. He referred all comments to his attorney but did call the study, “ridiculous” - saying that he was never interviewed for it.

Chief Medina told FOX61 he has no interest in disparaging Chief Cetran saying that he can’t recall ever meeting or speaking with him.

Medina says he wants to move on and will be working over the next 18 months to completely rewrite the department’s policies and procedures including putting in place a code of officer conduct. Mayor Rell says he has confidence that Medina can, “...right the ship and make the police department much better.”

Chief Medina added, “I had to learn from the bottom up. I had to gauge how this department was working…There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. There is a lot of work that has been done…This is the hand I was dealt.”

