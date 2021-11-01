Suffield man killed after car collides with tree

Police said the man was severely injured and died at the scene

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Suffield police say a resident was killed after a crash late Sunday night.

According to police, a 911 caller reported a car off the road on Hickory Hill just before 11 p.m. Another caller shortly after said a car had collided with a tree.

When Suffield first responders arrived at the scene, they found the car off the road. Police said the driver of the car was 'located outside of the vehicle' and severely injured.

The driver, 20-year-old Peter Decasperis died at the scene.