Suspect accused of hitting two judicial marshals with his car brought back to Connecticut

CHICOPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police apprehended 42-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez Tuesday. Police say he ran out of Manchester Superior Court and then hit two judicial marshals with his car on Monday. He then fled to Chicopee and now a judge is sending him back to Connecticut.

"So you're waiving your right to make Connecticut prove that you were the person they are seeking; is that correct?" asked Judge Bethzaide Vega.

"Yes ma'am," Lopez answered. Lopez waived his right to extradition in Chicopee District Court Tuesday afternoon.

One woman says she saw the whole incident in Manchester happen, but spoke to FOX61 News on the condition of anonymity.

"The first marshal said stop the car. He don't care and he hit the first marshal. He went to the floor," she says.

According to a spokesperson for state judicial services, one of the marshals received CPR in the courthouse parking lot. Both marshals were taken to Hartford Hospital.

"I seen the blood running right away from his head and I started screaming that the guys on the floor," says the woman.

As of March 3, one of the marshals remains hospitalized. The other marshal struck was released.