Suspect identified in Vernon fatal hit and run

Police say no charges have been made.

VERNON, Conn. — Police have identified a suspect in the fatal hit and run that killed 44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala.

Vernon Police Lieutenant William Meier told FOX61 no one has been charged for the death of Aggarwala, however, the suspect was identified around the same time the vehicle of interest was found.

Police say on Tuesday Aggarwala was walking his dog on Phoenix Street when he was struck by a car around 2:50 p.m. The driver fled the scene. Multiple searches were conducted in hopes of finding Ollie the family dog, however, he remains missing. During a press conference on Wednesday, police announced they seized a vehicle of interest that was located in the area of Phoenix Street.

