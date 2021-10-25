x
14-year-old critical after being shot in the head early Monday morning: Waterbury police

St. Mary's Hospital told police the teen was dropped off at the emergency room around 3:54 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Credit: FOX61

WATERBURY, Conn. — A teen has been hospitalized after he was shot in the head, early Monday morning, according to police.

Waterbury police said St. Mary's Hospital notified them around 3:54 a.m. that a 14-year-old boy was dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The victim was later transferred to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, and police said he is in critical condition.

An investigation is underway and officials believe the incident happened outside of Waterbury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

