The Real Story: Brandon McGee

HARTFORD, Conn. — Brandon McGee has decided to step away from office to help Governor Lamont in his re-election efforts. McGee talks to Real Story host Jenn Bernstein on why he left office, his career, and his future.

McGee, a Democrat who represented the 5th district which includes Hartford and Windsor.

In a statement, McGee stated that he had seen the work Lamont did over the course of the pandemic for the state including investing in communities, growing the economy, and overseeing the "best-in-the-nation COVID response."

"I thank the residents of the 5th district for putting their faith in me for nearly ten years, but fortunately, my work serving our state will not stop. I am excited to continue my service to my community and the state of Connecticut by working to re-elect Gov. Lamont, building on the progress we have made together," he said in a series of tweets.

"I have known Ned for years. I've walked the streets of Hartford with him. He is someone I believe in, and someone we must continue to support to move our state forward and keep moving in the right direction. I can't wait to get started," McGee said.

