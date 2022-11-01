Former State Rep. Brandon McGee's next steps in Connecticut politics

He stressed that his roots would continue to help guide him in his next journey.

HARTFORD, Conn — Former State Representative Brandon McGee has resigned and will be pursuing new endeavors in Connecticut.

He said the decision to step down was not easy.

"I've thought long and hard, many conversations, bedside conversations with my wife and other political advisors and mentors. It was just my time."

He will soon join Gov. Lemont's re-election campaign trial as a political director, working closely with underrepresented communities.

"I raise the profile of all of the issues and challenges that communities of color face," said McGee. "Not limited to because we represent all people in the state of Connecticut."

While his mission and personal philology are strong, McGee said his roots in the community have fueled his nearly 10-year legislative career.

"I'm just I'm a regular kid from the North end of Hartford, Barbara Street."

McGee was the youngest person during the 2013 legislative session. Served as the Chair of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, the legislature's Housing Committee, and served on the appropriation and Human Services Committee. He also helped pass and fund many bills and policies.

"I was able, alongside all of my colleagues, to raise the profile of social justice and racial inequities and all spaces," passionately explained McGee. "As a result of that work, we were able to pass a bill not just declaring racism as a public health crisis but put that into action and establish a commission that focuses on state agencies, and scale up their work around ratio and execute programs and services to the great people here in the state of Connecticut."

McGee explained that the journey hasn't been easy, especially at the start.

"I ran into a tie vote, a recount of all of those votes, a court case, and then back on the streets for another election, basically," McGee explained as he recounts the beginning of his career as a legislature.

He stressed that his roots would continue to help guide him in his next journey.

"I want folks to know that, you know, is Brandon leaving? No, I'm right here in Connecticut, in Hartford to be exact, and I'm not going anywhere," cheerfully explained McGee.

