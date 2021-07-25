The Real Story: The Delta Variant

President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare Jeffrey Flaks join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Concerns over the Delta Variant are on the rise in Connecticut.

President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare Jeffrey Flaks join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to discuss the decision to mandate vaccines in healthcare employees, and how the organization is trying to increase vaccinations in our state.

