The Real Story | Senators Blumenthal and Murphy discuss Federal gun reform laws

Plus, two state Senators on Connecticut's Public Health Committee discuss vaccines.

CONNECTICUT, USA — President Biden recently called on Congress to pass gun reform. Senator Chris Murphy and Senator Richard Blumenthal join host Jenn Bernstein to discuss the changed landscape in Washington, and whether federal gun reform laws have a chance.

Then, two members of the state’s Public Health Committee discuss vaccines. State Senator Heather Somers from Groton and State Senator Tony Hwang from Fairfield share their concerns about a recent online hearing over removing religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations.