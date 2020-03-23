x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

the-real-story

The Real Story: State Senator Saud Anwar, M.D.

What is the fate of the legislative session amid the COVID-19 emergency.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Capitol remains shut down at least through the end of the month because of the COVID-19 emergency. While the General Assembly changed the rules to allow some remote voting for committees, the 2020 legislative session is on indefinite hold. Jenn Bernstein talked with State Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor) -- who is also a medical doctor -- about this session, and what he's seeing on the front lines of this pandemic. 

RELATED: Self-serve alcohol bill passes committee

RELATED: The Real Story: Debating cannabis legalization

RELATED: Public hearing held at Capitol for proposed Ammunition tax proposal