The Real Story: State Senator Saud Anwar, M.D.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Capitol remains shut down at least through the end of the month because of the COVID-19 emergency. While the General Assembly changed the rules to allow some remote voting for committees, the 2020 legislative session is on indefinite hold. Jenn Bernstein talked with State Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor) -- who is also a medical doctor -- about this session, and what he's seeing on the front lines of this pandemic.