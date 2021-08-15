The Real Story | Working from home

The Vice President of Government Affairs for the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, Eric Gjede, discusses the unique challenges faccing businesses.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Certain big employers, like The Hartford, are now delaying the return of employees because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Vice President of Government Affairs for the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, Eric Gjede, discusses the unique challenges now facing businesses with Real Story Host, Jenn Bernstein.

