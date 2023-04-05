These are the Yard Goats promotion nights

The Hartford Yard Goats kick off the season Thursday night.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats are back! The Yard Goats are bringing back some of the popular theme nights this year. They will be recognizing students for academic achievement and bringing attention to serious causes and community programs this season. Here are the promotional events to look forward to this season.

Opening night will be on Thursday, April 6. The Yard Goats will be facing the Bowie Baysox.

April

Bark in the Park on Saturday, April 8, allows fans to purchase a ticket and bring their dog to a game.

Most Improved Student Nights from April 18 to April 20, recognizing academic achievement in the classroom.

May

Star Wars Night on Thursday, May 4 celebrates the popular movie franchise, fans can also special characters at the game.

Deaf Awareness Night will be on Monday, May 17.

Tourette’s Awareness Night on Wednesday, May 19

June

One of the two Pride Nights will be on June 6.

Fans can wear their favorite pajamas on June 9 with Pajama Party Night for a chance to win prizes.

Power of Ability Night on June 21.

Military Appreciation Night on June 24.

July

First Responders Night on July 20.

Breast Cancer Awareness on July 7.

August

Wizarding Night will be on Aug. 3 and Princess & Pirates Night is the following day on Aug. 4.

Faith & Family Day celebrates the religious communities, this special event will be on Aug. 5.

Country Night will feature music and line dancing on Aug. 17.

Strike Out Cancer in a Cape on Aug. 18.

Roberto Clemente in a Celebration on Aug. 19.

Fans will be treated to the popular game of Banana Ball; the Savannah Bananas will play at Dunkin’ Park on Aug. 14 as part of their world tour.

September

#HartfordHasIt Night on Sept. 1 will be highlighting some of the great things in Hartford.

Fans can dress up in their favorite costume on Zombie Night, Sept. 7 to win prizes.

Organized Labor Night on Sept. 2.

Marvel Entertainment

MiLB is continuing their partnership with Marvel Entertainment. They will present “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” campaign, where the Yard Goats will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys on-field during the game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place.

The “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” game will take place on May 18 and the Yard Goats will be dressed in a Marvel-themed Yard Goats jersey.

Heritage celebrations

The Hartford Yard Goats will host multiple heritage nights.

The annual Irish Night will be on April 21, and Italian Night will be on Aug. 16.

The Yard Goats will also be celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage when they play as Los Chivos de Hartford on May 5, June 8, Aug. 19, and Sept. 9. They will also host a Celebration of Negro League Baseball on June 23, and play as the “Hartford School Boys,” to honor Johnny “Schoolboy” Taylor, who was the first black athlete to play professional baseball in Hartford.

The Yard Goats will play as the Steamed Cheeseburgers and the Reading Fightin Phils will play as the Hot Dogs on Aug 1.

Ticket prices range from $18 to $36, and you can select your seating area and purchase tickets here.

