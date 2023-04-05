What you need to know about the Hartford Yard Goats opening night

The start of baseball season is the unofficial start to spring and the Hartford Yard Goats are kicking off their 2023 season Thursday night!

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats are back for their 2023 season, with opening night kicking off Thursday! Here's everything you and your family need to know before heading to the park.

Opening Night

The Yard Goats will be facing the Bowie Baysox, with the game beginning at 7:10 p.m. Gates to the park open at 6 p.m.

Stick around after the game for post-game, opening-night fireworks. If you miss them Thursday night, don't worry because, after every Saturday evening game this season, you'll be treated to the dazzling display!

Ticket prices range from $18 to $36, and you can select your seating area and purchase tickets here.

Parking

There are six lots that are within two blocks of Dunkin' Park and easily accessible from Interstate 84 and Interstate 91. Fans have the opportunity to pre-pay for parking here.

Other parking is $5 at any of the following locations:

300 Market Street (easiest for I-84 westbound and I-91 north and southbound).

1000 Main Street (easiest for I-84 eastbound).

1181 Main Street (this lot is typically a full hour before the game time).

This lot is $5 with proof of a valid gameday ticket:

Mat Garage - 55 Chapel Street South (easiest for I-84 eastbound).

Season Ticket/Luxury Suite Holder pre-paid lot:

Yard Goats Lot - VIP Lot (Main Street Lot). You must have a pass to park in this lot.

Head to the Yard Goats' website to see a map of available parking.

Transit Travel

CTfastrak and transit services are available from throughout the greater Hartford area to within two blocks of Dunkin' Park!

Free parking is available at CTfastrak Stations:

New Britain

Newington

West Hartford

Hartford Line/Union Station

Taking the Hartford Rail Line? Head here to book your trip and head here to see the schedule.

---

